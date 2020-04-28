Kenny Chesney to release new album Here and Now digitally on Friday

Kenny Chesney will release new album Here and Now digitally on Friday.

The album will then be released on CD on 15th May 2020. Ahead of the release, Kenny has debuted new track We Do, which you can listen to below:

With We Do, Kenny celebrates the community that exists around his huge stadium headline tours, which consistently attract a combined audience of over a million people.

“This is a song that wouldn’t exist without all those people on my road family,” says Kenny. “The folks at all the stadiums nationwide, the radio people who start blasting our music when we’re coming to town. I always talk about how I can hear them from the bus and that fun just gets backstage. You get caught up in it. And I hear the stories about Lot 12, the people who come together from all over, the cookouts, the tiki bars, the people raising money for charity. They take all that energy, then they go out into the world and live their lives the same way.”

Here and Now is the follow-up to Songs for the Saints, which was a deeply personal collection of songs which was inspired by the rebuilding process in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The album features highlights such as Knowing You, Guys Named Captain and the title track. It also features Tip Of My Tongue, which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran.

Kenny will host a 30-minute live event on 1st May at 6pm CST / midnight UK across his social media platforms and www.kennychesney.com.

The track listing for Here and Now is:

1. We Do

2. Here And Now

3. Everyone She Knows

4. Wasted

5. Knowing You

6. Heartbreakers

7. Someone To Fix

8. Happy Does

9. Tip of My Tongue

10. You Don’t Get To

11. Beautiful World

12. Guys Named Captain