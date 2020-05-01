EF Country

Kenny Chesney – Here and Now album review

Kenny Chesney
Allister Ann
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
JoJo - good to know album review
Next Article
Jade Helliwell releases new single The Moment

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you