EF Country

Kelsey Waldon to make UK live debut in February

Kelsey Waldon
Thirty Tigers
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: Brett Eldredge teases headline UK tour and deep diving for his new album
Next Article
The Wood Brothers to release new album Kingdom in My Mind this month

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you