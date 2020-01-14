Kelsey Waldon to make UK live debut in February

Kelsey Waldon is heading to the UK in February to make her live debut.

She’ll be performing across the month supporting Ian Noe and Sean McConnell, and Kelsey have her own headline show at Slaughtered Lamb in London on 6th February 2020.

The shows are in support of new album White Noise, White Lines, which was released on Oh Boy Records via Thirty Tigers in October. The album was praised as Americana Album of the Month in Uncut Magazine and one of the country Albums of the Year in Classic Rock magazine.

Kelsey co-produced White Noise, White Lines with Dan Knobler.

The full dates are:

Feb. 3 – Omeara – London – supporting Ian Noe

Feb. 6 – Slaughtered Lamb – London – headline show

Feb. 7 – The Crofters Rights – Bristol – supporting Sean McConnell

Feb. 8 – The Poetry Club – Glasgow – supporting Sean McConnell

Feb. 9 – Limelight 2 – Belfast – supporting Sean McConnell

Feb. 11 – Whelan’s – Dublin – supporting Sean McConnell

Feb. 12 – Castle Hotel – Manchester – supporting Sean McConnell