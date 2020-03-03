Kelsea Ballerini releases new track hole in the bottle and confirms album details

Kelsea Ballerini has dropped another track from her upcoming third studio album kelsea.

On Friday the Black River Entertainment artist released hole in the bottle, the fourth track to be unveiled from the record. Take a listen to it below:

As well as releasing the new track, Kelsea has confirmed the full track listing for her album, which will include duets with Halsey and Kenny Chesney. The track listing is:

1. overshare

2. club

3. homecoming queen?

4. the other girl (with Halsey)

5. love me like a girl

6. love and hate

7. bragger

8. hole in the bottle

9. half of my hometown (feat. Kenny Chesney)

10. the way I used to

11. needy

12. a country song

13. la

Kelsea has been making history becoming the only female country artist to achieve number one with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album. She’s had five number ones in four years and she’s currently the Grand Ole Opry’s youngest member.