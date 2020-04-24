Keith Urban drops new track Polaroid – take a listen!

Keith Urban may not be coming to the UK in May as planned but he’s treating us to new music courtesy of new single Polaroid.

The music video for the track arrives at 3pm today but the audio is out right now. Take a listen below:

Polaroid is co-produced by Urban and Joey Moi. It was written by Sam Fischer (Demi Lovato, Jessie J), Steph Jones (P!nk, Selena Gomez), Geoff Warburton (5 Seconds of Summer, Shawn Mendes), Griffen Palmer and Mark Trussell.

The track is a taster of Keith’s upcoming studio album, which is due for release this autumn. It follows recent release God Whispered Your Name.

Keith recently announced that his upcoming UK Spring tour has been rescheduled for September and October 2021. The shows will be his first in the UK since 2019 when he played a headline show at London’s Kentish Town Forum and headlined C2C at The O2.