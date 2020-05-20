KayBe debuts music video for single I Fall in Love

California Country artist KayBe has released the music video for her single I Fall In Love.

Arriving on the back of the song’s already impressive success, I Fall In Love is the follow-up to Sweet Love Of Mine. Watch the video below:

The video invites the viewer into the scene showing that true love and romance is never ending, but rather refreshing and exhilarating with every day.

KayBe says “We wanted the imagination of this depiction to be a little ambiguous on purpose so viewers can have fun with it, but the way I imagine it is how I feel every time I perform a song I have written. The color portion describes what the audience sees as I play my song, but the black and white portion is me literally inviting you into my headspace so you can see what I see when I sing the song, so you can see exactly what I’m singing about, like ‘do you see… do you really hear what this love is like.’”

Since the release of Sweet Love of Mine, KayBe has been exploring her blend of Americana and Pop. She is currently based in Los Angeles and is promoting her new video through online live streams and connecting with fans via social media during the pandemic.

KayBe plans to continue to travel and tour as soon as everyone is safe and she is able.