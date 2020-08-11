Kane Brown to release Mixtape Vol. 1 EP on Friday

Kane Brown will release 7-track EP Mixtape Vol. 1 on Friday 14th August 2020 via RCA Nashville/Zone 4

The EP includes the four tracks that Brown has released since the start of the year and three previously unreleased songs. Each of the songs on the EP was co-written by Brown and this is the first release of a multi-song project since 2018’s Experiment.

Featured on the EP is current single Cool Again featuring Nelly and Brown’s recent hit Be Like That with Swae Lee and Khalid. It also features his collaboration with John Legend, Last Time I Say Sorry and the summer release Worldwide Beautiful.

Worldwide Beautiful echoed with a message of acceptance and global peace, and it benefits Boys and Girls Club of America to advocate for justice and equality. Brown made the national television debut of the song at the 2020 BET Awards alongside Grammy-nominated gospel singer, Jonathan McReynolds.

The three new tracks are Worship You, BFE and Didn’t Know What Love Was.

The full track listing for Mixtape Vol. 1 EP is:

1. “Cool Again” – Songwriters: Kane Brown, Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes;Producer: Dann Huff and Lindsay Rimes

2. “Be Like That (feat. Swae Lee and Khalid)”- Songwriters: Kane Brown, Khalif Brown, Alexander “Eskeerdo” Izquierdo, Khalid Robinson, Ryan Vojtesak and Mike Will; Producer:Charlie Handsome

3. “Worship You”- Songwriters: Kane Brown, Alexander Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak and Matt McGinn; Producer: Dann Huff

4. “BFE” – Songwriters: Kane Brown, Sam Ellis, Matt McGinn, Taylor Phillips and Will Weatherly; Producer: Dann Huff

5. “Didn’t Know What Love Was” – Songwriters: Kane Brown, Shy Carter, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes; Producer: Dann Huff and Lindsay Rimes

6. “Last Time I Say Sorry (with John Legend)” – Songwriters: John Stephens, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn and Andrew Goldstein; Producer: Andrew Goldstein

7. “Worldwide Beautiful” – Songwriters: Kane Brown, Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt; Producer: Dann Huff