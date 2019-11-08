Kane Brown announces UK and Ireland shows as part of his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Kane Brown will be kicking off his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour in Dublin on 2nd February 2020 it has been announced.

The run will include a show in London on 4th February before he heads over to Europe for shows in Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. The tour will then move to the US and Canada starting 1st March 2020.

In the US Brown will be supported by Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. No support acts have been announced yet for the European shows.

The tour comes after a difficult year in Brown’s personal life after the loss of drummer Kenny Dixon who died in a car accident. The same month Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their first child.

The full list of 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates are:

Feb. 2 — Dublin, Academy Dublin

Feb. 4 — London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 5 — Amsterdam, Melkweg

Feb. 6 — Paris, L’Alhambra

Feb. 8 — Berlin, Metropol

Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 — Allentown, Penn. PPL Center

March 5 — Portland, Maine, Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 — Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center

March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center

March 19 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre

March 20 — Oshawa, Ontario, Tribute Communities Centre

March 21 — London, Ontario. Budweiser Gardens

March 26 — North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston Coliseum

March 28 — Jacksonville, Fla.* Daily’s Place

April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. BancorpSouth Arena

April 24 — Brandon, Miss. Brandon Amphitheater

April 25 — Lafayette, La. CAJUNDOME

April 30 — El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Center

May 1 — Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena

May 7 — Lincoln, Neb. Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 8 — Moline, Ill. TaxSlayer Center

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. Sprint Center