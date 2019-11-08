Kane Brown announces UK and Ireland shows as part of his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Kane Brown will be kicking off his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour in Dublin on 2nd February 2020 it has been announced.
The run will include a show in London on 4th February before he heads over to Europe for shows in Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. The tour will then move to the US and Canada starting 1st March 2020.
In the US Brown will be supported by Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. No support acts have been announced yet for the European shows.
The tour comes after a difficult year in Brown’s personal life after the loss of drummer Kenny Dixon who died in a car accident. The same month Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their first child.
The full list of 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates are:
Feb. 2 — Dublin, Academy Dublin
Feb. 4 — London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 5 — Amsterdam, Melkweg
Feb. 6 — Paris, L’Alhambra
Feb. 8 — Berlin, Metropol
Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 1 — Allentown, Penn. PPL Center
March 5 — Portland, Maine, Cross Insurance Arena
March 6 — Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center
March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center
March 19 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre
March 20 — Oshawa, Ontario, Tribute Communities Centre
March 21 — London, Ontario. Budweiser Gardens
March 26 — North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston Coliseum
March 28 — Jacksonville, Fla.* Daily’s Place
April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. BancorpSouth Arena
April 24 — Brandon, Miss. Brandon Amphitheater
April 25 — Lafayette, La. CAJUNDOME
April 30 — El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Center
May 1 — Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena
May 7 — Lincoln, Neb. Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 8 — Moline, Ill. TaxSlayer Center
May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. Sprint Center