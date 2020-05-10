Kalsey Kulyk and Eric Ethridge to perform next as part of Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series

Canadian Country singer-songwriters, and married couple, Kalsey Kulyk and Eric Ethridge are the next artists to perform as part of Destination Country‘s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series.

The couple will perform at 9pm UK time on Thursday 14th May 2020. Fans can expect a half hour acoustic performance with both artists singing their hits and more. Watch the trailer below:

Tickets are on sale now for only $3.50 at https://www.stageit.com/kalsey_kulyk_eric_ethridge/live_in_your_living_room/80874.

This is the first time Kalsey and Eric have performed for a UK audience and it’s going to be one of those shows you can’t afford to miss. Find out more about Eric in our brand new in-depth interview.

The show follows sold-out performances from Candi Carpenter, Haley & Michaels, Rob Mayes, Lauren Jenkins and Thompson Square. The series has also featured performances from Kyle Daniel, Austin Jenckes, Jess Thristan and Kaitlyn Baker.