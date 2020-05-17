Kalie Shorr to perform on Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series

Rising Country singer-songwriter, and star of Nashville’s Song Suffragettes, Kalie Shorr will perform on Thursday (21st May) as part of Destination Country‘s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series.

Tickets are on sale now for only $3.50 and you can grab them from https://www.stageit.com/kalie_shorr/live_in_your_living_room/81211.

Watch the promo for the show below:

Hailed as one of the emerging stars of the Country genre, Kalie released her debut album Open Book. The Southern Maine winner of Maine’s Got Talent in 2010, Kalie rose to fame thanks to her YouTube covers, which caught the attention of Perez Hilton.

Kalie should have been in the UK this month with the Song Suffragettes UK tour but that had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Destination Country’s ‘Live In Your Living Room’ show is UK fans’ first chance to see her doing a show for a UK audience.

Kalie’s performance follows the likes of Rob Mayes, Austin Jenckes, Kyle Daniel, Lauren Jenkins, Thompson Square, Candi Carpenter, Jess Thristan, Haley & Michaels and Kaitlyn Baker, who have all performed on the ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series.