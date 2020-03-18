Kaitlyn Baker confirmed for Destination Country’s first ‘Live in Your Living Room’ event

On Thursday March 26th at 9pm UK time, American Country singer Kaitlyn Baker will be the first artist to team up with UK-based Country music collective Destination Country in an exciting new way to allow Country music fans to experience live music in the comfort of their living room.

In these unprecedented times of travel restrictions, social distancing and quarantine

regulations the music industry is going to be hit terrifically hard, with musicians, singers, song-writers and all the associated parts of the industry in dire need of our support. With that in mind, the collective platforms that make up Destination Country (Lyric Magazine, EF Country, Your Life in a Song and the Off the Record podcast) have come up with an exciting way to still fulfil the mission statement that the collective united around together, just last month – to be able to bring the artists and their fans closer together by providing unique and meaningful experiences.

On March 26th at 9pm UK time we will present the first of many planned performances via the Stage-It platform for live events. Kaitlyn Baker will host the first show in Destination Country’s ‘Live in Your Living Room’ series. She will play a 20-minute show and then host a 10 minute Q&A session with fans who are watching live, anywhere in the world. Tickets will cost $3.50 for the 30-minute show and can be bought in advance. Numbers will be limited so we advise early purchase.

Kaitlyn Baker recently embedded herself in the hearts of many of the people who were

attending this year’s C2C Festival in London. With the festival postponed late on Thursday evening, Kaitlyn elected to stay in London and hosted a show at the last minute on Friday night at All Bar One so that people attending the cancelled festival would still be able to see and hear some live music. You can read the full, insider’s account of her visit and watch video footage from the show at www.lyricmagazine.co.uk

Who better than Kaithlyn, adopted ‘National Treasure’, to kick off Destination Country’s

exciting new venture? We hope those of you that were at All Bar One that night buy a ticket to support her and those that didn’t can find out what they missed!

‘Live in Your Living Room’ is Destination Country’s way of creating a revenue stream for artists in these troubled times, whilst also retaining that sense of emotional connection between musicians, singers, writers and the good people of Nashville and beyond with their passionate and ever-expanding UK and European fan base. Although, it has to be said, ‘Live in Your Living Room’ can be watched all over the world as long as you have a laptop, mobile device, wi-fi and a Stage It account.

The Next Steps:

1. Please follow Destination Country on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for details of

how to buy tickets for this amazing event. All those platforms can be accessed

through the website:

https://destination-country.com

2. Create a Stage It account, which is simple to do, via their website.

https://www.stageit.com

3. Buy a ticket for the show for 35 tokens (approx $3.50) at https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/kaitlyn_baker_live_in_your_living_room/69955

This is the first in a series of live events through Stage It that Destination Country will be bringing to you. If you would like to appear in the series over the coming weeks and months please email info@destination-country.com.