Josh Turner to release new album Country State of Mind in August

Josh Turner will release his new album Country State of Mind on 21st August 202 via MCA Nashville.

The 12-song collection sees Turner paying homage to classic Country music icons including Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams. Take a listen to the title track:

“I’ve always said that any song you hear coming from my voice, you’re going to hear bits and pieces of those five guys,” says Turner. “They taught me how to be Josh Turner.”

Earlier today Josh treated fans to a first look at Country State of Mind during a special Facebook live session.

Country State of Mind spans more than half a century of classic Country music, encompassing both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts, many of which hold deep personal meaning. Turner also invited other stellar country voices — some heroes, some contemporaries — to join him in the studio as he crafted his celebration of classic country.

The new rendition of the Randy Travis classic Forever and Ever, Amen marks Travis’ first recording session since an incapacitating 2013 stroke.

“Randy has always been my hero. He was the reason I wanted to become a country singer,” recounts Turner. “He’s an inspiring figure, not just to me but to a lot of people, so to have him sing on this record is pretty special.”

Country State of Mind is produced by Kenny Greenberg. The track listing is:

1. I’m No Stranger To The Rain

2. I’ve Got It Made (Duet with John Anderson)

3. Why Me (Duet with Kris Kristofferson)

4. Country State Of Mind (Duet with Chris Janson)

5. I Can Tell By The Way You Dance

6. Alone And Forsaken (Featuring Allison Moorer)

7. Forever And Ever, Amen (With Special Guest Randy Travis)

8. Midnight In Montgomery

9. Good Ol’ Boys

10. You Don’t Seem To Miss Me (Featuring Runaway June)

11. Desperately (Featuring Maddie & Tae)

12. The Caretaker