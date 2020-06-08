Jillian Jacqueline returns with new single Waiting For The Light

Jillian Jacqueline has released her new single Wait for the Light.

The timely track was written and recorded in just a week. It’s a soulful piano ballad that celebrates the human spirit as we’re all battling though the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the lyric video below:

Wait for the Light was co-written by Jacqueline with her husband, Bryan Brown, and brother-in-law, Tofer Brown

“During the last three months, most of my plans for the near future had to be put on pause and rearranged, and I felt that shift happening for an incalculable amount of people around the world,” shares Jacqueline. “So many were losing jobs, so many were losing loved ones, and so many others were losing hope. I was reminded that it is a vital choice as human beings as to whether we lean in or look away when someone else is hurting. And at the same time, I felt myself suddenly seeing life in a very different way, a more detailed, poignant, fragile way. So, when I sat down to write this song three and a half weeks ago with my husband, Bryan Brown, and brother-in-law, Tofer Brown, I wanted to bring myself back to the basics, to the most simple things that we can always rely on, like the fact that beauty keeps creating itself around us even when fear and uncertainty seem so overwhelming. I wanted to highlight that it all comes back to us, choosing to see every moment, whether it’s with a stranger or a neighbor, as a potential for connection and healing and faith in the dark. We wrote and recorded this song in a week, and I like to think of it as an urgent love letter to the world. My hope is that its message transcends age, geography, race, gender, class, or any other construct that can make us think we are any different from any other human we pass on the street. When we’re in the midst of darkness, sometimes we just need someone to walk beside us while we wait for the light.”

Five dollars from every Wait for the Light autographed limited-edition poster sold online in Jacqueline’s web store will be donated to the Nashville Food Project.

Jillian’s Side A and Side B EPs arrived in 2017 and 2018.