Jess Thristan is the first British artist announced for Destination Country’s Live In Your Living Room

British Country star on the rise Jess Thristan is the first homegrown artist announced for Destination Country‘s weekly ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series.

The singer-songwriter will perform on StageIt on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 9pm UK time. It’ll be a chance for fans to preview some new material as well as hear favourites from Jess’ catalogue.

Tickets are on sale now from https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/jess_thristan_live_in_your_living_room/78756 and cost $3.50. All money raised, after StageIt takes their mandatory cut, will go directly to Jess.

Jess’ show follows sold-out shows from Haley & Michaels, Rob Mayes, Lauren Jenkins and Thompson Square. The series has also featured Kyle Daniel, Austin Jenckes and Kaitlyn Baker.

Recently Destination Country announced shows will Candi Carpenter, Kalsey Kulyk & Eric Ethridge and Kalie Shorr to take place in May. They are also holding their first ever Country pub quiz at the end of the same month.

Keep up-to-date with all things Destination Country by visiting https://destination-country.com.