Jerry Leger sets UK dates for April

Canadian singer-songwriter Jerry Leger has announced that he’ll be touring the UK in April.

The dates, which start at Greystones in Sheffield, are in support of Jerry’s latest album Time Out For Tomorrow, which was released in November 2019 via the Cowboy Junkies’ record label Latent Recordings.

Watch the animated video for Read Between the Lines below:

The tour will take in stops in London, Glasgow, Hull, Stockport and Winchester after it opens in Sheffield.

Time Out For Tomorrow was released to critical acclaim and it continues Jerry’s run of consistently high output. He’s released 9 studio albums since 2005, when he was just 19 years old.

“I got the name for the album from an early ‘60s dime store collection of science fiction short stories a friend gave me,” Leger explains. “Everything around me seems like science fiction these days, and the phrase ‘Time Out For Tomorrow’ fit these songs and my mood in one way or another.”

The full list of dates for Jerry’s upcoming tour is:

Tuesday 21st April: Sheffield – Greystones

Wednesday 22nd April: London – Green Note

Thursday 23rd April: Glasgow – Broadcast

Friday 24th April: Hull – O’Rileys

Saturday 25th April: Stockport – Roma Lakes

Sunday 26th April: Winchester – The Railway Inn