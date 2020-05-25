EF Country

Interview: Wesley Dean opens up about his new music, finding himself and his incredible voice

Wesley Dean
James Cant
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
EF Country Podcast Episode 34: Kip Moore's new album 'Wild World' and his best songs so far
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you