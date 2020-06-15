EF Country

Interview: The Texas Gentlemen’s Nik Lee on new album Floor It!!!, UK fans and songwriting

The Texas Gentlemen
Barbara FG
Laura Cooney

Laura is a music and lifestyle blogger with a particular interest in country music, and occasional writer for Entertainment Focus.

Previous Article
Matt Stell debuts new track If I Was A Bar
Next Article
EF Country Podcast Episode 37 - Throwing it back to 90s Country

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you