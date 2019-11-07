EF Country

Interview: Tenille Townes discusses her first UK headline show and her ‘calling’ as an artist

Tenille Townes
Jessica Steddom
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Interview: Maz O'Connor on new album, touring and songwriting
Next Article
Dustin Lynch to release fourth album Tullahoma in January

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you