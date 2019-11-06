EF Country

Interview: Scotty McCreery on UK fans, songwriting, touring and plans for new music

Scotty McCreery
Triple Tigers/Sony Music
Laura Cooney

Laura is a music and lifestyle blogger with a particular interest in country music, and occasional writer for Entertainment Focus.

Previous Article
Ward Thomas announce Unfiltered 2020 tour
Next Article
Marcus King to tour the UK and Ireland in February 2020

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you