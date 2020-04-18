EF Country

Interview: Ruthie Collins discusses her deeply personal, and very special, new album Cold Comfort

Ruthie Collins
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Brett Eldredge to release fifth studio album Sunday Drive in July
Next Article
Mae Estes releases new track Recycled

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you