EF Country

Interview: Lena Stone talks new EP Princess, Song Suffragettes and life in lockdown

Lena Stone
Logen Christopher
Laura Cooney

Laura is a music and lifestyle blogger with a particular interest in country music, and occasional writer for Entertainment Focus.

Previous Article
Mary Chapin Carpenter to release The Dirt and the Stars in August
Next Article
Josh Turner to release new album Country State of Mind in August

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you