EF Country

Interview: Haley & Michaels discuss Hail Mary, lockdown and getting back to the UK

Haley & Michaels
Hickory Records
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Charley Crockett to release new album Welcome to Hard Times in July
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you