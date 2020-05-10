EF Country

Interview: Eric Ethridge discusses new EP Forever With You, If You Met Me First success and the challenges of the pandemic

Eric Ethridge
Eric Ethridge
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Kalsey Kulyk and Eric Ethridge to perform next as part of Destination Country's 'Live In Your Living Room' series
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you