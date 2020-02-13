Ingrid Andress releases new single Life of the Party

Ingrid Andress has released new single Life of the Party, taken from her upcoming album Lady Like.

Life of the Party is a Country/Pop track, which was previewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Take a listen to the track below:

Lady Like is released on 27th March and will include Life of the Party and previous single More Hearts Than Mine.

Ingrid played her debut UK shows at C2C: Country to Country last March and she embarked on a short sold-out headline tour. She recently played Keith Urban’s All for the Hall benefit concert and next month she joins Dan + Shay on their arena tour.

Following that she’ll play two shows with Thomas Rhett in May before graduating to stadiums to Tim McGraw over the summer.

Ingrid is based in Nashville and she has amassed more than 130 streams along with co-writing credits for artists including Charli XCX (‘Boys’), Bebe Rexha, FLETCHER, Dove Cameron and Alicia Keys.