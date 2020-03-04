Hot Country Knights unveil The K is Silent debut album details

Hot Country Knights will release their debut album, The K is Silent, on Capitol Records Nashville on 1st May 2020.

The album is produced by Dierks Bentley who is the co-writer on over half of the set’s 10 tracks. The album is available to pre-order at all digital retailers.

“We were out on the road singing a lot of other people’s hits, and we called them Greatest Hits because by us singing them, it actually made them great,” Doug Douglason explains. “But this is a step beyond our Greatest Hits. This is all original material, and it’s the best stuff to come out of Nashville from a man band in several decades.”

The K is Silent features the already released tracks Pick Her Up featuring Travis Tritt and Asphalt. It also features Terri Clark on You Make It Hard.

The full track listing for the album is:

1. “Hot Country Knights”

Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Cassady Feasby, Ben Helson, Dan Hochhalter, Chase McGill, Steve Misamore, Jon Nite, Jon Randall, Tim Sergent, Brett Tyler and Dierks Bentley

2. “Pick Her Up” (Featuring Travis Tritt)

Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Jim Beavers

3. “Asphalt”

Jim Beavers, Jon Nite and Brett Tyler

4. “Moose Knuckle Shuffle”

Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Buddy Brock, Dan Hochalter, Chase McGill, Zach Turner and Brett Tyler

5. “Then It Rained”

Brett Beavers, Jon Nite and Jon Randall

6. “Wrangler Danger”

Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Jim Beavers

7. “Mull It Over”

Dierks Bentley, Jim Beavers and Jon Randall

8. “Kings Of Neon”

Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Chase McGill

9. “You Make It Hard” (Featuring Terri Clark)

Dierks Bentley, Brett Beaver, Jim Beavers, Mary Hilliard Harrington, Jon Randall and Luke Wooten

10. “The USA Begins With US”

Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Jim Beavers

The Hot Country Knights are comprised of band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

The Knights will embark on the 2020 One Knight Stand Tour stsrting on 7th April in San Deigo, CA. Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson will be splitting support duties on the dates.