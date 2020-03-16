Holloway Road release new single Even If

Holloway Road have released their new single Even If.

The track arrives before the duo’s planned tour with Callaghan in April. Holloway Road has announced that they will be giving 25% of the proceeds from Even If to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help with the rebuilding process.

“We love Nashville – it’s been a huge part of our story as a band to date and it’s been terrible to see the devastation,” they said; “We’re thinking of our friends and fellow artists over there, as well as the people who have lost homes, businesses and loved ones.” Fans can pre-save the single on Spotify here.

The band – Jack and Rob – have also been sharing Behind the Song videos across their social media for their six latest singles.

Over their careers to date, Holloway Road has enjoyed sold-out European shows as a headliner and alongside US and Canadian chart-toppers like Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, Danielle Bradbery and Lauren Alaina. They’ve also made festival appearances including CMA Fest, The Long Road, C2C at the O2 Arena, Nashville Meets London and more.

You can catch the band at the following tour dates with Callaghan:

Fri 17th April – Maidstone – Hunton Village Hall

Sat 18th April – Bristol – Louisiana

Sun 19th April – Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

Tue 21st April – Milton Keynes – Stables

Wed 22nd April – London – St Pancras Old Church (SOLD OUT)

Thu 23rd April – Glasgow – Glad Cafe

Sat 25th April – Hull – Adelphi

Sun 26th April – Lincoln – Drill Hall

Tue 28th April – Brighton – Komedia Studio

Wed 29th April – Newcastle – Cluny2

Thu 30th April – Manchester – Gullivers