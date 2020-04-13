Holdyn Barder releases debut single Like You Do

Rising Country artist Holdyn Barder has released his debut single Like You Do on all streaming platforms.

The song was co-written in 2019 with Jason Matthews and Mike Mobley. A couple of weeks ago, Holdyn released the lyric video for the song, which you can watch below:

“I wrote Like You Do back on March 22, 2019 with two hit songwriters Jason Matthews and Mike Mobley. I remember we got to chatting about how one of us knew someone who only had an “online relationship,” meaning that they would only interact digitally (even though they lived near each other). We were cracking up at how silly that sounded. That got us thinking about how we could write a song about that same dilemma but twist it in a positive way,” explains Holdyn. “That guided us into writing a song about a guy who misses his girl so much because she’s always on her phone scrolling through social media. He reminds her that the only thing that he cares about is her, and not the extra, materialistic things. To me, Like You Do perfectly describes how social media can pull people apart in their relationships. In times like these though, I think it can also pull us together – balance is key.”

Holdyn has been working his way up the ladder building his online followers and claiming the consecutive rank as Philadelphia’s #1 Emerging Regional Country Artist on ReverbNation. He also was a semi-finalist in Unsigned Only’s 2019 Music Competition for his ballad version of Luke Combs’ hit single She Got the Best of Me.

In 2018 he caught the attention of artist manager Jordyn Elliott (Meghan Patrick, Buck Twenty, Eric Ethridge) and travelled to Nashville to write with the likes of Jason Matthews (Luke Bryan, Billy Currington, Chris Young).