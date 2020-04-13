EF Country

Holdyn Barder releases debut single Like You Do

Holdyn Barder
Holdyn Barder
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Lee Brice returns with new single One of Them Girls
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you