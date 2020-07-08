Harleymoon Kemp releases debut single Space

UK singer-songwriter Harleymoon Kemp has released her debut single Space.

Influenced by Country and acoustic music, Space is the first taste of what’s to come from the emerging talent. Watch the video:

Talking about the track Harleymoon says, “I wanted a romantic song as the first release before we get into the heartbreak stuff.. the pain is coming next! Space was a song that felt like candlelight, being in a sacred space, in a love that was otherworldly. It was produced by Fred Abbott of Noah and The Whale.”

Harleymoon has penned hit songs Keep it To Myself which charted in the top 10 in Eastern Europe for Jazzu and DJ Jovanni and followed up with Should have Known and 20 Seconds with streams in the millions.

She co-wrote Is She Gonna Be There for Violet Skies which has nearly 3 million streams. This year Harleymoon also wrote a viral song on TikTok reaching 1 billion shares and has two commissioned songs – the title music to ITV show Sunday Best, and a VW commercial in June 2020.

Harleymoon is also the daughter of Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman of Wham! and the sister of Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp.