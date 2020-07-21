Hardy to release debut album A Rock in September

Hardy will release his debut album A Rock on 4th September 2020 via Big Loud Records.

The album will be available on all digital retailers and streaming platforms. The 12-track collection, which was entirely co-written by Hardy, has been years in the making but was developed and finished during the pandemic.

A Rock is produced by ACM Producer of the Year nominee Joey Moi and co-produced by Derek Wells, with additional production on select tracks by David Garcia and Jake Mitchell. The album features a diverse cast of Nashville’s elite songwriters – from mainstay hitmakers Hillary Lindsey, Jessie Jo Dillon and Ashley Gorley to hot-on-the-rise newcomers Hunter Phelps and Zach Abend – and dives deep into every corner of Hardy’s influence.

The track listing for A Rock is:

1. TRUCK (Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)^

2. BOYFRIEND (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Andy Albert)^

3. GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)^

4. BOOTS (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)^

5. WHERE YA AT (Michael Hardy, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia)*

6. AIN’T A BAD DAY (Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Hunter Phelps)^

7. ONE BEER feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson (Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey, Jake Mitchell)^

8. SO CLOSE feat. Ashland Craft (Michael Hardy, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey)^

9. BROKE BOY (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Brett Tyler)^

10. HATE YOUR HOMETOWN (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)^

11. UNAPOLOGETICALLY COUNTRY AS HELL (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Nick Donley, Jake Mitchell)•

12. “A ROCK” (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell)•

^ Produced by Joey Moi and Co-Produced by Derek Wells

* Produced by Joey Moi, Derek Wells and David Garcia

• Produced by Joey Moi, Derek Wells and Jake Mitchell