Haley & Michaels to play debut UK shows at C2C: Country to Country 2020

Haley & Michaels aka Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels will play their debut UK shows this March as part of C2C: Country to Country 2020.

The duo will perform multiple times across the weekend at the O2 Arena, including on the Town Square Stage, Big Entrance Stage and Icon Stage. They released their debut album Hail Mary in November.

Haley & Michaels have shared the video for the title track of the album. It is directed by NFL Super Bowl finalists San Francisco 49ers VP/executive producer Rob Alberino and filmed in the stadium of their hometown team. Watch it below:

The husband-wife duo co-wrote all 12 tracks on Hail Mary, which is available now via Sony/ATV’s label imprint Hickory Records/RED Music.

“Every moment we haven’t been on the road, we’ve spent recording, mixing and mastering these songs until they felt the way we envisioned the day we wrote them,” shares Haley & Michaels’ Shannon Haley.

“We’re releasing a body of work we’ve spent our whole career creating,” adds Michaels. “This album has everything from the first song we ever wrote together to brand new music nobody has ever heard. The past year has been our most exciting and rewarding year both musically and personally, and we are especially excited to get to perform our music in the UK and experience all of the excitement that’s been happening with the country music scene.”

For more information and tickets for C2C visit https://c2c-countrytocountry.com.