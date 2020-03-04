Haley & Michaels share Drinking About You ahead of C2C performances

Haley & Michaels aka Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels have released Drinking About You as their first UK radio single.

Taken from their debut full-length album Hail Mary, released in 2019, Drinking About You arrives ahead of the duo’s first-ever UK live performances at C2C: Country to Country next week. Fans can see them across the weekend at The O2 and they’ve just announced they’ll be performing an intimate acoustic set as part of the Country Hits Radio Sessions on Sunday 15th March.

Drinking About You was co-written by the dup with Jeff Cohen (Sugarland) and Zach Abend (Chris Lane). The single has already been featured as a Country Champion by Baylen Leonard last month on Country Hits Radio.

Talking about the song Haley & Michaels said, “Drinking About You really defines our sound and who we are as artists and songwriters. We really wanted to capture both perspectives in a relationship in a way that highlights the raw honesty of country songs and also incorporates all of our musical influences in Country, Pop and Rock N’ Roll. We’re really excited to have this song as our first release in the UK!”

Drinking About You has gained over two million streams on Spotify and featured on major playlists such as New Music Friday, New Boots and Wild Country.