Haley & Michaels announce Walk. Ride. Rodeo. Netflix party

Haley & Michaels have announced that they will be hosting a Netflix party with Amberley Snyder, the woman who inspired the Netflix film Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

The viewing party will be held on 25th June 2020 at 7pm BST and fans can get involved by download the Netflix Party extension for Chrome and by following Haley & Michaels on social media to get the link, which will be released on the day.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the movie, Haley & Michaels will go live on Instagram to host an interview and Q&A with Snyder. They will also be unveiling and releasing a special limited edition piece of merchandise called “The Hail Mary” by renowned sports artist Ben Teeter, inspired by Amberley’s story and the movie.

Walk. Ride. Rodeo marked the first time fans got to hear Haley & Michaels’ song Hail Mary. It was featured in the film’s trailer and on its original soundtrack.

The song has since been streamed millions of times across the world, and has recently been played on some of the UK’s biggest national radio stations, including BBC Radio 2, Country Hits Radio, and Chris Country.

Walk, Ride, Rodeo tells the true story of championship rodeo barrel racer Amberley Snyder who defied the odds, returning to the sport after barely surviving a car crash that left her paralysed.