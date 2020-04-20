EF Country

Gryffin and Chris Lane join forces for new track Hold You Tonight

Gryffin
UMG
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Tenille Townes debuts new track The Most Beautiful Things
Next Article
EF Country Podcast Episode 29: The best Country songs of 2020 so far

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you