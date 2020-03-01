EF Country

Gretchen Peters to release The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury in May

Gretchen Peters
Gina Binkley
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Brett Young teams up with Astrid S for new track I Do
Next Article
Willie Nelson sets April release for 70th solo album First Rose of Spring

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you