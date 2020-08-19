Gretchen Peters to perform on the DC Sessions tomorrow

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gretchen Peters will be performing on the DC Sessions for Destination Country at 9pm BST on Thursday 20th August 2020.

The acoustic performance will see the genre legend performing songs from her latest album The Night You Wrote That Song and other favourites from her career. You can buy tickets for $3.50 at https://www.stageit.com/gretchen_peters/the_dc_sessions_gretchen_peters/86825.

As a songwriter Gretchen is perhaps best known for the Martina McBride smash Independence Day. She has also written for Etta James, Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Anne Murray, Shania Twain, Neil Diamond and co-written songs with Bryan Adams.

A true legend, this is a unique chance to see Gretchen during the pandemic in an intimate setting. Fans can tip throughout the performance and show their appreciation on the StageIt platform by using the chat function.

Gretchen follows a long-line of artists that have performed on the DC Sessions this year including Thompson Square, Rob Mayes, Lauren Jenkins, Lisa Wright, Kyle Daniel and more.