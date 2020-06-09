EF Country

Granger Smith releases new version of That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads with Lathan Warlick

Granger Smith and Lathan Warlick
BBR Music Group
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Brantley Gilbert unleashes new single Hard Days
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you