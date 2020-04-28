EF Country

Getting to know Jess Thristan ahead of her Destination Country Live In Your Living Room show this week

Jess Thristan
Jess Thristan
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Kenny Chesney to release new album Here and Now digitally on Friday
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you