Getting to know Jess Thristan ahead of her Destination Country Live In Your Living Room show this week

West Yorkshire Country singer/songwriter Jess Thristan is performing as part of Destination Country‘s Live In Your Living Room series on Thursday.

Influenced by the likes of mainstream Country stars Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood, and the iconic singer/songwriter Carole King, Jess has been steadily building a following in the UK since the release of her debut album This Is Home in September 2017.

A regular on the live music scene, Jess has established herself as one of the leading artists on the UK Country music circuit. Her more recent releases Ready To Face It, Time of Our Lives, Your Turn and The Old Me have been gaining traction and support from the likes of Country Hits Radio and Chris Country.

As well as writing her own material, Jess has written with fellow UK Country artists Jade Helliwell and Emily Faye.

Jess has also shared stages with the likes of Andy Brown, Jade Helliwell and Remember Monday, as well as performed at Buckle & Boots Country Festival.

Take a listen to Destination Country’s ‘Getting to know Jess Thristan’ Spotify playlist below:

Jess Thristan will perform on Destination Country’s Live In Your Living Room series on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 9pm UK time. You can get your tickets from https://www.stageit.com/destinationcountry/jess_thristan_live_in_your_living_room/78756.