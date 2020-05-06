Gabby Barrett to release debut album Goldmine in June

Gabby Barrett will release her debut album Goldmine on 19th June 2020.

The news comes following Gabby’s historic debut number 1 at Country radio recently. Goldmine will feature the number one smash I Hope, the previously released The Good Ones and Hall of Fame, and newly unveiled track Got Me featuring Shane & Shane.

“I am so excited that my first album is finally complete,” shares Gabby. “I’ve been writing for this project for almost two years, pulling together who I am as an artist and working hard with my team to make this album an expression of that. To see it come together like this feels amazing and is such a huge blessing. I’m so excited for June 19 – can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The details for the album were revealed with a little help from her fans. From all over the world, they texted Barrett and a lucky group of 13 superfans were chosen to each individually uncover the title of one track through social media.

Gabby has co-written 12 of the album’s 13 tracks and the album was co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Ross Copperman and Zach Kale, with additional production by Jimmy Robbins, Sam Martin and Bryan Fowler on select tracks.

The track list is:

1. I Hope (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite)^

2. Thank God (Gabby Barrett, Nicolle Galyon, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins) †

3. Write It on My Heart (Gabby Barrett, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)^

4. Footprints on the Moon (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite)^

5. You’re the Only Reason (Gabby Barrett, Ross Copperman, Josh Kear)^

6. Goldmine (Nicolle Galyon, Caitlyn Smith, Liz Rose)*

7. The Good Ones (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick)^

8. Jesus & My Mama (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Cliff Downs, Marti Dodson)^

9. Hall of Fame (Gabby Barrett, Adam Doleac, Trannie Anderson, Zach Kale)^

10. Got Me feat. Shane & Shane (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Shane Barnard, Cade Foehner, Bryan Fowler) •

11. Rose Needs a Jack (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Joe Clemmons)*

12. Strong (Gabby Barrett, Emily Weisband, Ross Copperman)^

13. I Hope feat. Charlie Puth (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Jon Nite, Charlie Puth)^

^ Produced by Ross Copperman and Zach Kale

† Produced by Ross Copperman, Zach Kale and Jimmy Robbins

* Produced by Ross Copperman, Zach Kale and Sam Martin

• Produced by Ross Copperman, Zach Kale and Bryan Fowler