First wave of artists announced for virtual festival CouchSongs

Hogcity Presents and Destination Country are building on the success of their recent virtual festival with a second event, titled CouchSongs, taking place on Saturday May 30th.

Today the first wave of artists have been confirmed. Taking part are:

Cory Marks, Gretchen Peters, American Aquarium, Madeline Merlo, Smithfield, Ruthie Collins, Johnny Gates, Emily Hackett, Jordan Brooker, Nora Collins, Kylie Frey, Rob Mayes, Jesse Siebenberg, Jameson Moss, Emma White, Ollie Gabriel, Valerie Ponzio, Mike Minjarez, sixforty1, Tiera, Parker Ainsworth, Savannah Keyes, Kelsey Lamb, Bailey Hefley, Jamie Floyd, Chris Moreno, Mae Estes, Mallory Johnson, Raleigh Keegan, Lydia Luce, Jacob Young, The Springs, Stephanie Ryann, Daniel Neihoff, Tara MacLean, David Myles, Jordana Bryant, Jake Morrell, Gabe Lee, The Joy Reunion, Makerman, Scott Stevens and Joshua Scott Jones.

The festival will be streamed on Facebook for free, with the option for fans to tip the artists. All of the money raised will be split equally between the artists to thank them for their time and involvement.

Festival organiser Rob Mayes commented:

“We are so grateful to the 50+ songwriters who played Stagecouchfest.com and especially to the more than 15,000 folks who tuned in to watch and support. I am thrilled to announce our second iteration – CouchSongs – comin’ at ya ‘from our couch to yours’ on May 30th!”

Co-organiser Destination Country added:

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Rob Mayes once again to bring live Country music to fans across the world at a time when we’re all in lockdown thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. We can’t wait to join our Country family virtually for a fantastic festival and help support this fantastic group of artists that have generously donated their time and talent to keep us entertained.”

CouchSongs takes place on Saturday 30th May at 12pm (noon) PST / 8pm BST. Stage times will be announced soon so keep checking https://www.couchsongs.com/ for all the latest information.