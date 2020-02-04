Filmore to support Twinnie on tour in March

Filmore is returning to the UK this March to support Twinnie on her UK tour.

The news comes as the rising Country star releases his brand new track My Place. Take a listen to it belo:

“My Place is about living with a group of friends and having a spot where everyone can hang out and throw down, no matter the day or time,” shares Filmore. “For me, it’s about the house my band and I lived in. One day I went through and described everything around me, from pizza left on the counter to the church pew in the front hall. So many amazing things came from those days and we even wrote and recorded the song there.”

Filmore has already accumulated 105 million career on-demand streams with his music and that looks set to rise in 2020.

The full list of dates with Twinnie is:

Glasgow – Tue 17th March – Stereo

Manchester – Wed 18th – Deaf Institute

Birmingham – Thurs 19th – O2 Academy3

Bristol – Fri 20th – The Louisiana

York – Sun 22nd – The Crescent

London – Tue 24th – Omeara