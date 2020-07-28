Eric Paslay sets August release for long-awaited new album Nice Guy

Eric Paslay will release his eagerly awaited new album Nice Guy on 14th August 2020.
Nice Guy is the follow-up to Eric’s recent Heartbeat Higher EP, which was released earlier this month, and it will feature the EP’s four songs along with 8 new tracks.
Nice Guy was produced by Eric, F. Reid Shippen and Tofer Brown and it’s available to pre-order now.
“I am thrilled to be able to announce this new album today!” shares Eric. “It has been a long process to get here, but I am extremely proud of these 12 songs and cannot wait for the world to hear them. To me, they capture stories of love, loss, raising the next generation and a little bit of life in this crazy world of music. I hope everyone can find a few to relate to.”
The track listing for Nice Guy is:
1. Heartbeat Higher (feat. Sarah Buxton) – Written by Eric Paslay, Sarah Buxton, Zach Crowell
Produced by F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
2. Boat In A Bottle – Written by Eric Paslay, Sarah Buxton, Tofer Brown
Produced by Tofer Brown
3. I Took A Pill In Ibiza -Written by Mike Posner
Produced by F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
4. Off The Edge Of The Summer – Written by Eric Paslay, Emily Shackleton, Emily Landis, Mark Trussell
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
5. Just Once – Written by Eric Paslay, Kristian Bush, Andrew DeRoberts
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
6. Nice Guy – Written by Eric Paslay, Craig Wiseman
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
7. Under Your Spell – Written by Eric Paslay, Caitlyn Smith, Gordie Sampson
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
8. Fingertips – Written by Eric Paslay, Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
9. Wild and Young – Written by Eric Paslay, Chris Wallin
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
10. Endless Summer Dream – Written by Eric Paslay, Blair Daily, Sam Ellis
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
11. On This Side Of Heaven – Written by Eric Paslay, Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton
Produced by F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay
12. Woman Like Her – Written by Eric Paslay, Laura Veltz, Charles Kelley
Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay