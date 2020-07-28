Eric Paslay sets August release for long-awaited new album Nice Guy

Eric Paslay will release his eagerly awaited new album Nice Guy on 14th August 2020.

Nice Guy is the follow-up to Eric’s recent Heartbeat Higher EP, which was released earlier this month, and it will feature the EP’s four songs along with 8 new tracks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nice Guy was produced by Eric, F. Reid Shippen and Tofer Brown and it’s available to pre-order now.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce this new album today!” shares Eric. “It has been a long process to get here, but I am extremely proud of these 12 songs and cannot wait for the world to hear them. To me, they capture stories of love, loss, raising the next generation and a little bit of life in this crazy world of music. I hope everyone can find a few to relate to.”

The track listing for Nice Guy is:

1. Heartbeat Higher (feat. Sarah Buxton) – Written by Eric Paslay, Sarah Buxton, Zach Crowell

Produced by F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

2. Boat In A Bottle – Written by Eric Paslay, Sarah Buxton, Tofer Brown

Produced by Tofer Brown

3. I Took A Pill In Ibiza -Written by Mike Posner

Produced by F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

4. Off The Edge Of The Summer – Written by Eric Paslay, Emily Shackleton, Emily Landis, Mark Trussell

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

5. Just Once – Written by Eric Paslay, Kristian Bush, Andrew DeRoberts

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

6. Nice Guy – Written by Eric Paslay, Craig Wiseman

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

7. Under Your Spell – Written by Eric Paslay, Caitlyn Smith, Gordie Sampson

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

8. Fingertips – Written by Eric Paslay, Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

9. Wild and Young – Written by Eric Paslay, Chris Wallin

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

10. Endless Summer Dream – Written by Eric Paslay, Blair Daily, Sam Ellis

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

11. On This Side Of Heaven – Written by Eric Paslay, Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton

Produced by F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay

12. Woman Like Her – Written by Eric Paslay, Laura Veltz, Charles Kelley

Producers: F. Reid Shippen, Eric Paslay