Eric Paslay announces new single Heartbeat Higher

Eric Paslay will release new single Heartbeat Higher on Friday 8th May 2020.

The song was written by Eric Zach Crowell and Sarah Buxton, and features Sarah. Heartbeat Higher is the first taste of new material from Eric this year with more expected to follow over the summer.

The music video was shot by director Timothy Hiele in Stockholm, Sweden during Eric’s Nice Guy Tour late last year.

“Heartbeat Higher has been around the block with me a time or two,” shares Eric. “Some fans have even seen me perform it live. I’ve loved it since the day we wrote it a few years ago and I always knew I’d release it. Now feels like the perfect moment for this song and sharing this with my friend and cowriter Sarah Buxton is a dream realized.”

Chris Country Radio will give Heartbeat Higher a world exclusive first play on Thursday 7th May after 8am BST.

This summer, Eric will tour the U.S. around the release of his new music and will join The Shires’ tour in the UK launching on 21st October in Bedford. The full dates are:

October 21 – Corn Exchange, Bedford, England

October 26 – Academy, Bristol, England

October 27 – Princess Theatre, Torquay, England

October 29 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, England

October 30 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, England

November 1 – Barbican, York, England

November 2 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, England

November 3 – Sands Centre, Carlisle, England

November 4 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England

November 6 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff, Wales

November 9 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich, England

November 10 – Aberyswyth Arts Centre, Aberyswyth, Wales

November 12 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone, England

November 13 – Royal Centre, Nottingham, England

November 15 – The Palladium, London, England

November 16 – Pavilion, Weymouth, England

November 17 – The Anvil, Basingstoke, England

November 19 – Engine Shed, Lincoln, England

November 21 – G Live, Guildford, England

November 24 – New Theatre, Oxford, England

November 25 – Victoria Hall, Stoke, England

November 30 – Sage, Gateshead, England

December 1 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, Scotland

December 2 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh, Scotland

December 7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge, England