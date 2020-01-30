Eric Paslay announced as special guest on The Shires’ upcoming UK tour

Eric Paslay may be here in March for C2C: Country to Country but he’s already announced his return.
The singer-songwriter will be a special guest on The Shires’ UK tour. The run takes in 25 dates across the country, starting on 27th April in Weymouth. Limited tickets remain for most shows, with certain dates already sold out.
“I’m always excited to return to the UK to play my music,” Paslay said. “The fans there are incredible and I have great memories from the times I’ve played before. I can’t wait to join The Shires this time around and share the stage to play some country music!”
This follows the release of his 2019 live album Live In Glasgow, which is available to stream/download now.
The full dates are:
April 27 – Weymouth Pavilion, Weymouth, England
April 28 – Princess Theatre, Torquay, England
April 29 – Victoria Hall, Stoke, England
May 1 – Engine Shed, Lincoln, England
May 4 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, England
May 5 – Arts Centre, Aberystwyth, Wales
May 6 – G Live, Guildford, England (SOLD OUT)
May 8 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, England
May 9 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, England (SOLD OUT)
May 10 – Royal Centre, Nottingham, England
May 12 – Sands Centre, Carlisle, England
May 13 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, Scotland
May 14 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh, Scotland
May 15 – The Sage, Gateshead, England
May 17 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich, England
May 19 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England
May 20 – Barbican, York, England
May 22 – New Theatre, Oxford, England
May 23 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, England
May 24 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff, Wales
May 26 – The Anvil, Basingstoke, England
May 27 – London Palladium, London, England
June 2 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, England
June 3 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone, England
June 4 – Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedford, England