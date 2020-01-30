Eric Paslay announced as special guest on The Shires’ upcoming UK tour

Eric Paslay may be here in March for C2C: Country to Country but he’s already announced his return.

The singer-songwriter will be a special guest on The Shires’ UK tour. The run takes in 25 dates across the country, starting on 27th April in Weymouth. Limited tickets remain for most shows, with certain dates already sold out.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’m always excited to return to the UK to play my music,” Paslay said. “The fans there are incredible and I have great memories from the times I’ve played before. I can’t wait to join The Shires this time around and share the stage to play some country music!”

This follows the release of his 2019 live album Live In Glasgow, which is available to stream/download now.

The full dates are:

April 27 – Weymouth Pavilion, Weymouth, England

April 28 – Princess Theatre, Torquay, England

April 29 – Victoria Hall, Stoke, England

May 1 – Engine Shed, Lincoln, England

May 4 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, England

May 5 – Arts Centre, Aberystwyth, Wales

May 6 – G Live, Guildford, England (SOLD OUT)

May 8 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, England

May 9 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, England (SOLD OUT)

May 10 – Royal Centre, Nottingham, England

May 12 – Sands Centre, Carlisle, England

May 13 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, Scotland

May 14 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh, Scotland

May 15 – The Sage, Gateshead, England

May 17 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich, England

May 19 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England

May 20 – Barbican, York, England

May 22 – New Theatre, Oxford, England

May 23 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, England

May 24 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff, Wales

May 26 – The Anvil, Basingstoke, England

May 27 – London Palladium, London, England

June 2 – Brighton Dome, Brighton, England

June 3 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone, England

June 4 – Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedford, England