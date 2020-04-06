EF Country Podcast Episode 27: Lady Antebellum Need You Now 10th anniversary

Lady Antebellum has been one of the leaders when it comes to taking Country music international.

The chart-topping trio has paved the way for mainstream Country artists to get a foothold outside of the US thanks to their breakthrough hit Need You Now. 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of that song’s parent album, also called Need You Now, and it’s the most successful album in their catalogue to date.

On this week’s EF Country Podcast episode, Pip and Laura look back at the record to discuss its impact on both the Country music genre and the career of Lady A.

