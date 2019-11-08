Emma & Jolie to perform at Nashville’s Song Suffragettes on Monday

Emma & Jolie, the newest signings to Triple Fret Entertainment, have announced that they have joined the line-up for acclaimed writer’s round night Song Suffragettes in Nashville.

Taking place on Monday 11th November 2019, the night will see the duo perform three original songs and a cover. The line-up also includes Kalie Shorr, Jenna Paulette, Ava Suppelsa, Mia Morris and Reyn Roberts.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube from 12.15am GMT on 12th November or if you’re in Nashville you can pick up tickets at https://listeningroomcafe.com/music-calendar/.

Song Suffragettes is one of the leading events to promote female artists in Country music. Previous guests have included Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelleigh Bannen and Rae Lynn.

Of the announcement, Emma & Jolie say, “We are so excited to be a part of Song Suffragettes. On our first trip to Nashville, we went along to the show and said at the time that it would be a dream to be a part of the show, so we are thrilled to quickly make this a reality, and perform alongside some of the most amazing female talent from Nashville.’

The duo are currently hard at work in the studio with acclaimed producer Johnny Douglas (Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Take That, Spice Girls) and are set to release their first single through Triple Fret Records in the coming months.