Emily Faye to release new single Looking For a Real Thing on Friday

Emily Faye will release new single Looking For A Real Thing on Friday 8th November 2019.

The song was written by Faye with Jake Morrell and Sue McMillan. You can pre-save it at https://smarturl.it/lookingforarealthing.

Speaking about the track Faye says:

“Looking For A Real Thing was one of those songs you don’t plan for. I wrote it with Jake Morrell and Sue McMillan. Jake started playing something on his guitar and I started singing over it and then suddenly Sue said ‘write that down’ and after a few hours a new song was born! We wanted it to be a bit thought provoking but beautiful at the same time.”

Looking For a Real Thing is the latest song released from Faye’s sessions with producer and songwriter Sue McMillan, which took place at the end of 2018.

Faye has a winter tour, Write Like a Girl, just around the corner which champions women in music. She also has a number of 2020 dates already in the diary.

A popular performer in the UK Country scene, Faye released her debut EP Here I Am back in 2018.