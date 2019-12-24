EF Country’s big poll of 2019

2019 is almost over so it’s time for us to ask what your favourites have been over the course of the year.

Below you’ll find a series of polls that you can vote in starting with Favourite Male Vocalist and ending with Favourite UK Country Act. We’ve determined the options for each poll by the traffic generated by our articles over the year so hopefully we’ve not missed out any of your favourites!

Cast your votes below and share the poll with your friends so we can get as many people involved as possible! Happy voting…

survey tool



JavaScript is disabled!

survey tool



JavaScript is disabled!

bike trail guide



JavaScript is disabled!

polls



JavaScript is disabled!

bike tracks



JavaScript is disabled!

polls



JavaScript is disabled!

web polls