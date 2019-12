Have you ever thought that one of your favourite Country artists is underrated and should be getting more success?

Well you’re probably not alone! On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the artists in the genre that they feel are underrated. From Sara Evans through to Morgan Wallen, the new episode shines a spotlight on a number of artists that aren’t getting the love they deserve.

