EF Country Podcast Episode 8: What Happened to Zac Brown Band?

Episode 8 of the EF Country Podcast has landed and this week we’re talking about Zac Brown Band.

One of the most-loved bands in Country music, Zac Brown Band released their latest album The Owl in September and it’s fair to say it wasn’t received well. Marking a huge change in sound and some very cringe-worthy lyrics, the album was a million miles away from the style that made them famous.

In its wake Zac Brown dropped a solo record that was even more divisive, The Controversy, seemingly doubling down on the change in direction he’s led the band into. In this week’s podcast episode, Pip and Laura talk about the reaction to The Owl and share their own thoughts.

