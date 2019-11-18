EF Country Podcast Episode 7: C2C Country to Country 2020 line-up

The latest episode of the EF Country Podcast is here and this one is all about the C2C: Country to Country 2020 line-up.

It’s fair to say that the announcement has been pretty divisive, sparking plenty of debate both on and offline for a number of reasons. Pip and Laura take a deep dive into the conversation around the 2020 line-up to discuss why it’s proven controversial and give their takes on it.

Choose your preferred platform to listen below and as always get in touch through the usual channels to let us know what you think…

